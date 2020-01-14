AN Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered a 35-year-old man, Abeeb Oluwa, to be remanded over alleged defilement of an eight-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre pending advice from the Lagos State director of public prosecutions.

Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of the defendant, adjourned the case until Feb. 27 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oluwa, who resides on Mosumo Street, Abule-Ijesha area of Lagos State, was charged with defilement.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 31, 2019, at Abule-Ijesha.

Emuerhi alleged that Oluwa inserted his private part inside the girl’s mouth, in contravention of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN reports that defilement is punishable with up to life imprisonment. (NAN)

