The Lagos State Government, musician, Azeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley, and a politician, Babatunde Gbadamosi are to settle out of court.

Naira Marley, Gbadamosi and his wife were charged before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ogba for attending a crowded birthday party in violation of the government’s social distancing directive to check the spread of coronavirus. – The Nation

– Apr. 8, 2020 @ 13:15 GMT |

