THE Lagos State University says it will incorporate community law into its faculty of law curriculum.

The Dean of Faculty of Law of the University, Professor Funminiyi Adeleke disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement while speaking with the delegation of the ECOWAS court in Lagos.

The decision followed the five days mission of the delegation of the Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS to Lagos State and the institution.

According to the dean, the delegation of the Court was led by Justice Dupe Atoki, who represented the President of the court, Justice Edward Asante as part of a sensitisation programme in the State.

“The study of ECOWAS Community Law will be incorporated into the law curriculum of the Lagos State University in order to improve the knowledge of the students of Community Law and equip them for better practice, particularly in the Court.

“The University will take steps to acquaint lecturers and students with the Court through lectures and other activities, including doing their internships in the Court.”

Adeleke commended the decision to include students among those to be sensitised during the programme as valuable for the students, particularly for those taking courses in human rights, one of the four mandates of the Court.

The Dean, however, lamented the low level of awareness of the Court among citizens, including experienced legal practitioners and the academia.

In her remarks, Justice Asante, expressed optimism that the session with the students would mark a turnaround in their learning experience and help them chart a course for greater heights in their legal career.

She also enjoined them to be dedicated, law abiding and committed to their studies as these were the elements required for excellence.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 400 people including students and lecturers of the university’s faculty of law attended the session, which was part of the campaign of the Court in the State.

NAN

-Oct 10, 2019 @08:15 GMT |

