THE Kaduna State Government has inaugurated a mobile court in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area, to try offenders of the ongoing lockdown aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Court, Mr Christopher Umar, the Permanent Secretary, Kaduna State Ministry of Justice, urged the mobile court to discharge its duties without fear or favour.

Umar urged residents to respect the lockdown order and other safety guidelines on COVID-19, noting that it was in the best interest of the public.

He said the court would try offences such as, vehicular movement and other violations during the lockdown period.

In his remarks, Mr Peter Averik, Chairman of the Council, said the presence of the mobile court would ensure greater compliance with the order.

Averik called on the people to show more cooperation with the state government in its bid to curb the spread of the dreaded disease in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mobile court would be presided over by Abdulaziz Ibrahim, the Chief Magistrate of Kafanchan.

NAN

– May 16, 2020 @ 13:15 GMT /

