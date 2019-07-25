A 20-year-old man, Nurudeen Bakare, on Thursday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for alleged theft of a tricycle valued at N665, 000.

Bakare, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and burglary, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 12 at 5:30 a.m. at No 5 Agbole St., Itire, Surulere.

Osayande alleged that the defendant broke into the house of the complainant, Mr Femi-Aremu, and stole his tricycle with Registration No MK622 QF.

According to her, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 308 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja ordered that the sureties should show evidence of tax payments to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 25 for mention. (NAN)

JULY 225, 2019 13:35 GMT|

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)