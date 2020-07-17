A 24-year-old man, Rahmon Shele, who allegedly stabbed someone with a broken bottle in a market and stole his phone worth N400, 000 was on Friday docked at an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Shele, whose address was not given, is standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on assault occasioning harm and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 21 at 10:00 a.m at New Market Road, Oniru, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

He said that the defendant unlawfully assaulted the complainant, Mr Kwesi Mustapha, by stabbing him on his face and head with a broken bottle due to a misunderstanding.

Osuji said: “the defendant maliciously damaged the cloth of the complainant while assaulting him.

“Shele at the same time stole an iPhone 11 Pro valued at N400, 000, belonging to the complainant.”

He said the offences contravened Sections 173, 287, 350, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Magistrate, Mrs. A. O. Erinle, granted him bail in the sum of N80, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Erinle adjourned the case until Aug. 13 for mention. (NAN)

