Man, 31, in custody for alleged robbery

A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi has directed that one Aondohemba Solomon, 31, a resident of Owner Occupier Quarters in Makurdi be remanded in police custody for alleged conspiracy and armed robbery.

Magistrate Ajuma Igama of the court on Wednesday did not take the plea of the accused person on the grounds of the jurisdiction of the court.

Igama directed that the accused be remanded at the police headquarters in Makurdi and adjourned the case until Aug. 31 for further mention.

Police Prosecutor Ato Godwin earlier told the court that the case was reported at ‘E’ Division police station by one John Kwembe who lives at the back of Benister College, Owner Occupier quarters, Makurdi on June 23.

Godwin said that the complainant reported that he returned from his commercial motorcycle business and was sleeping in his apartment with his motorcycle marked ALD 353 UA, parked in the same room when the accused person who lived with him knocked at the door.

He said that when the complainant opened the door, the accused person came in with three other armed men with long daggers, pipes and charms, among other weapons, attacked and inflicted him with wounds on his head.

Godwin said that the attackers thought the complainant was dead when he became unconscious while they took away the motorcycle valued at N210, 000.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the accused person was arrested for committing the crime while the three others were still at large.

Godwin said that investigation in the matter was still in progress and asked the court for another date for mention.

He said that the offence contravened section 6(b) and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act 2004.(NAN)

Jul, 22. 2020

