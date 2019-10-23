An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 32-year-old man, Sunday Afolabi, be remanded in prison over alleged murder.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on on-count charge of murder.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in Ado-Ekiti on Sept. 28.

He alleged that the defendant murdered a 28-year-old man, Bamidele Jimoh.

Apata said the defendant and the deceased had an argument which resulted into a fight which was later mediated by a police patrol team.

He said that the following morning, Jimoh’s dead body was found at the scene where they fought with the necklace of the defendant also at the scene of the crime.

He added that although there was no eye witness, the defendant was a suspect.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in prison custody pending legal advice from office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, ordered that the defendant should be remanded in prison custody pending an advice from the DPP.

Awosika adjourned the case until Nov. 12 for mention. (NAN)

