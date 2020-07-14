A 38-year-old man, Wale Ademiluyi, on Tuesday appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun for allegedly obtaining N1.55 million under false pretence.

Ademiluyi of no fixed address is facing a two-count charge of stealing and fraud.

The Prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 15, 2019, about 2:00 pm at Ita-Osa, Ondo Road, Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendant collected the sum of N1,550,000 from the complainant, Fatai Ayobami, under the pretence of selling an uncompleted bungalow building to him.

The prosecutor said that the defendant did not sell the building to the complainant, but converted the money to his personal use.

He said the offences contravened Sections 383, 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Mr Sunday Olagbaju, applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal terms.

He pledged that the defendant would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate A.A. Ayeni granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ayeni added that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction and the address must be verified by the prosecutor.

He stated that the sureties must present two years tax clearance certificate and three recent passport photographs each. The case was adjourned until Aug. 18, for hearing. (NAN)

– Jul. 14, 2020 @ 14:19 GMT |

