A 45-year-old man, Hassan Mohammed, was on Friday arraigned before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly being in possession of stolen goods.

The defendant is standing trial on two counts of conspiracy and receiving stolen goods, offences he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 7, 2017 in Ojo.

He said that the goods belonging to the complainant, one Bashiru Yusuf, known as PK products, were found in custody of the defendant.

According to the prosecution, the defendant conspired with some others, who are now at large, to receive the PK products knowing same to be stolen goods.

The goods were valued at N6.5 million.

The offences contravene the provisions of Sections 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr A.A.Adesanya granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum. He adjourned the case until Feb. 4 for mention. (NAN)

– Jan. 3, 2020 @ 13:15 GMT |

