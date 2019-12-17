FOR allegedly stealing N1.8 million realised from sale of a vehicle, a 45-year-old man, Rasaq Olaniyi, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police is prosecuting Olaniyi on a two-count charge of breach of peace and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Peter Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in January at Ajasa Command in Lagos State.

“The defendant was arrested after a tip-off revealed that he stole N1.8 million paid to him by a customer in respect of a Toyota Tacoma.

“The car is valued at N2 million,” Peter said.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant also breached the peace by conducting himself in a disorderly manner toward the complainant and owner of the truck, Mr Thani Olusegun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offences contravene Sections 168(d) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule- Amzat, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N150,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant and must be gainfully employed.

Sule-Amzat adjourned the case until Jan. 23 for mention.

