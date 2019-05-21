AN Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, on Tuesday, sentenced one Aminu Musa, 26, to six months imprisonment for causing grievous hurt.

Musa, of Mile 12 Market, Lagos, was convicted on a charge of assault and occasional harm.

The convict pleaded guilty and urged the court to temper justice with mercy, saying that he did not know what came over him.

But the Magistrate, Mrs Bukola Mogaji, sentenced him to six months imprisonment.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, had told the court that one Okikola Ajayi of Mile 12 Yam Market reported the matter at the Mile 12 Police Post on May 7.

Perezi said that on the same date, Ajayi went to his yam stand at the Mille 12 yam market for his business and met Musa who engaged him in a fight as a result of a misunderstanding.

According to him, the complainant sustained deep injury on his head and was rushed to a hospital where he received treatment.

He said that during police investigation Musa confessed to committing the crime and begged for forgiveness.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015

