A 32-year-old man Olasunkami Oluseye, was on Tuesday docked before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun for allegedly assaulting a traffic warden.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 22, 2020, about 9:30 a.m. at Eleyele Junction in Lagere area of Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendant unlawfully assaulted one Fakayode Ezekiel, a traffic warden, attached to Area Commander’s Traffic Office, Ile-Ife.

He alleged that the defendant landed a blow to the officer’s neck, who was on lawful duty.

He said that the offence contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of assault.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Adewale Adegbami, urged the court to grant his client bail in most liberal terms.

Adegbami pledged that his client would not jump bail but would provide reliable sureties.

The Magistrate, Habibat Basiru, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Basiru said that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He said the sureties’ addresses should be verified by the prosecutor as well as produces three recent passport photographs each. She adjourned the case until June 24 for hearing. (NAN)

– Jun. 23, 2020 @ 18:15 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)