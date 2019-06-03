A 35-year-old man, Gbenga Owonifari, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly obtaining 4,800 euros (N1.93 million) from a Polish woman under the pretext of marrying her.

Owonifari, whose occupation is unknown and resides at Alakuko, Lagos, pleaded innocence to the three-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences, forgery and stealing.

According to the Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 23, 2018 at Alakuko, Lagos.

He said that the defendant dishonestly defrauded the complainant, Ikolz Kotlow, of 4,800 euro through the internet romance scam.

“The defendant met the complainant through a website, where he pretended to be a divorcee.

“He proposed to her, collected her phone number and started demanding money from her,’’ the prosecutor said.

Ayorinde said that the defendant forged dissolution of marriage certificate from High Court of Lagos State, knowing same to be false.

“When the complainant who promised to foot his travel expenses to Poland, insisted on seeing his divorce certificate, the defendant sent her a fake certificate.

“When the complainant eventually discovered that the defendant has been duping her, she filed a case through a legal adviser.

“The defendant was tracked and arrested,’’ the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Sections 287, 365 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 carries three years imprisonment for stealing, while section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining money under false pretences.

Magistrate Mrs B.O Osunsanmi granted the defendant bail of N300, 000 with two sureties who should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Aug. 21 for mention.

NAN

BE

– June 3, 2019 @ 14:09 GMT |

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)