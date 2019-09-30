AN Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday sentenced a 32-year-old man, Francis Joseph, to one year imprisonment for stealing a laptop, worth N375, 000 in a church.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.O. Ope-Agbe, who handed down the verdict, found Joseph guilty and ordered that the sentence would run without an option of fine.

She ordered that the sentence would take effect from the day of arraignment on July 10.

Joseph had on July 10, during his arraignment on a count charge of stealing, pleaded not guilty.

Ope-Agbe, consequently, granted him bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Sept. 30 for mention.

But at the resumed hearing on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, the defendant changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.

The defendant pleaded for mercy and promised not to indulge in such an act again.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 13 at Elevation Church auditorium at No.1, Redemption Drive, Jakande First Gate, Lekki, Lagos.

He said that Joseph stole an Apple Mac Book Laptop worth N375, 000, belonging to one Osaretin Eyimisan.

The prosecutor said that close circuit television in the church premises caught the defendant perpetrating the act.

Osuji said that the defendant was arrested when he returned to the church.

He said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN

-Sep 30, 2019 @18:25 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)