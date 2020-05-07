A 27-year-old man, Akinde Adeniyi, who allegedly poured hot water on his neighbour on Thursday appeared in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun. The police charged Adeniyi with causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ona Glory told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 14, 2020, around 12. 30 a.m. at Oke-owu, area, Modakeke-Ife.

Glory said that the defendant poured hot water which was mixed with pepper on Deborah Alani, causing her bodily injuries.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Pius Oyeboade, applied for the bail of the defendants in the most Liberal terms, adding that his client would not jump bail.

Delivering a ruling, Magistrate Joseph Owolawi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Owolawi ordered that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, reside within the court’s jurisdiction as well as provide three recent passport photographs.

He adjourned the case until June 4, for hearing. (NAN)

