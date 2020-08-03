AN applicant, Okorafor Uzechukwu, on Monday appeared in a Grade I Area Court Nyanya, Abuja, for allegedly stealing half a bag of rice, 10 measures ‘mudu’ of cassava flakes and electronics worth N146,700 from his ‘baby mama’.

The police charged Uzechukwu, who resides in Mpape, Abuja, is charged with housebreaking and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, M.M. Augustine, told the court that the defendant broke into the house of one Amarachi Osuji and also stole 32-inch plasma television, 24-inch plasma television, gas cylinder, stabilizer, vehicle documents, three wrappers, and a DSTV decoder.

Augustine also alleged that the defendant stole a DVD player, home theater system, and carpet, valued at N146,700.

Augustine alleged that the defendant is also the father of Osuji’s children. He said the case was reported at the Mpape Police station by Amarachi.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 346 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence. The Judge, Abdullahi Ogedengbe, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum. Ogedengbe adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for hearing. (NAN)

