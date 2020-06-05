THE police on Friday arraigned a 31-year-old man, Stephen Samson, in an Area court in Mpape, Abuja for allegedly cheating a businesswoman of N5 million.

The police charged Samson, 31, with criminal conspiracy and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr G.J. Ayanna told the court that the defendant was arrested and taken to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in the Office of the Inspector-General of Police.

He alleged that sometime in 2019, the defendant pretended to be the Managing director of Iconic Rime international Ltd where he approached Mrs Esosa Aroki of B25, Lokogoma Globe Estate, Abuja on a business proposal.

Ayanna said the defendant asked her to invest N5 million and promised her N8 million in 40 days.

He said after the defendant collected the money, he absconded and when the complainant tried to call, he refused to take his calls.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 322 of the Penal Code. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Abdullahi Ogedengbe, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1.5 million with one reasonable surety in like sum.GL14 officer in the Civil Service. He adjourned the case until July 3 for hearing. (NAN)

– Jun. 5, 2020 @ 13:55 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)