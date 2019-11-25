THE police on Monday arraigned a 38-year-old sales representative, Solomon Akevwighome, charged with stealing his employer’s medical products valued at N5, 125,000.

Akevwighome appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on charges of stealing and obtaining money under false pretences. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, said that the defendant obtained various medical products from Clarion Medicals Ltd. on the pretext of supplying them to the company’s customers and remitting the proceeds into the company’s account.

Ayorinde told the court that the defendant fraudulently converted N5, 125,000 he realised from sales, to his own personal use without approval of the company’s management.

He said that the defendant committed the offences in November 2018 and December 2018 at No. 23 Afolabi-Lesi St., Ilupeju, Lagos State.

“All efforts made to retrieve the money from the defendant proved futile,” he said.

The alleged offences violate Sections 287(7) and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, admitted the defendant to N1 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 24 for substantive hearing. (NAN)

