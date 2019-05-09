A 26-year-old unemployed man, Godwin Edward, who allegedly threatened to stab his mother with a knife, was on Thursday, May 8 arraigned in a Yaba Chief magistrates’ court in Lagos.

Edward, a resident of Makoko Area of Yaba, is facing a count charge of threatening violence.

Modupe Olaluwoye, the prosecutor, said the defendant committed the offence at 7: 00 p.m. on May 4, at No. 3, Faloyi Str., Ishola, Yaba.

Olaluwoye said that the defendant had showed up at his mother’s house, shouting at her to return the knife that she had seized from him.

She told the court that Esther Edward, the complainant, had refused to return the knife to him which resulted in a heated argument between them.

“My Lord, it took three men to hold him down and prevent him from attacking his mother.

“In the course of the argument, he claimed to be a cultist and said that he had used the knife to kill a lot of people.

“He further threatened to forcefully get the knife from her and told his mother that she would be the first person he would kill with the knife,” she said.

The offence contravened Section 56(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised)

News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that Section 56 stipulates a year jail term for the offence of threatening violence.

Oluwatoyin Oghere, the chief magistrate, admitted the defendant to a bail of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Oghere said the surety must be gainfully employed and have their address verified by the court.

She then adjourned the case until July 10, for further hearing. (NAN)

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)