AN Ibadan-based civil servant, Mujidat Muideen and mother of one, on Friday sought dissolution of her eight year-old marriage to husband, Lateef, in a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on grounds that he was lazy.

In her petition Mujidat,who resides in Ologuneru area in Ibadan, stated that there might be bloodshed if the court refused to put an end to the union because she was no longer ready to continue to finance their marital life.

”I am broke because I spent all my money on paying house rent, feeding and child’s education.

“I told Lateef not to rely on just being a politician but he remained adamant. In fact, when I took a loan and he collected N50, 000 from it.

“Worst still, Lateef beats me up at any slightest opportunity. I abandoned him before,” Mujidat said.

Responding, Lateef, denied all the allegations. Lateef, a contract staff, pointed out that the principal reason why Mujidat filed the suit was because he caught her cheating.

“My lord, for the past five years, Mujidat had been dining and wining with a certain secret lover of hers.

“She receives calls from him in the night. When all was sweet and rosy, Mujidat never complained, but now that things are bad, she sees everything wrong in what I do” Lateef alleged.

Chief Ademola Odunade consequently dissolved the union and awarded custody of the 19-month-old child to the plaintiff.

He ordered the respondent to pay N5, 000 as the child’s monthly feeding allowance in addition to being responsible for his education and other welfare. (NAN)

