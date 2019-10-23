Oct. 23, 2019 (NAN) A housewife, Sadiya Mauza, on Wednesday, pleaded with an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, to dissolve her marriage because her husband does not provide food in the house.

Mauza also told the court that her husband, Idris Wandara, has failed in his duty as a husband.

She said that they were married under Islamic Law and Customs and that the union was blessed with three children.

She alleged that the respondent is irresponsible, does not take care nor feed her and the children especially whenever she is pregnant and delivers.

“Each time I get pregnant , my husband forces me to go to my parents’ house. He doe not provide food for me until the baby is six months.

“This behaviour of his has made my parents uncomfortable and sad because they usually go out of their way to provide food for me and the baby,” She said.

She said that she no longer loves him and had lost interest in the marriage due to lack of food and accommodation.

Mauza pleaded with the court to dissolve the marriage and to also compel the respondent to pay the children school fees and feeding allowance of N50,000.

The respondent, however, denied all the allegations.

The judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case until Oct. 28 for hearing and consideration of settlement. (NAN)

– Oct 23, 2019 @14:38 GMT |

