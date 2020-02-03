JUSTICE Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan on Monday admitted three accused persons to N1 million bail each in the case of alleged N150 million fraud instituted against them.

The trio of Fatai Olalere, Olusegun Adigun and Olufemi Kolawole are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In three separate applications filed by the counsel to each accused person, Ajoku admitted each of them to bail in the sum of N1 million with two reliable sureties.

She thereafter adjourned the case till April 30 for mention

The judge said that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) had directed Federal High Court judges not to start trial in new cases due to impending transfer of judges throughout the federation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Olalere, Adigun and Kolawole were arraigned on Oct. 29 2019 on a 53-count-charge bordering on conspiracy, pretence, forgery and stealing of N150 million.

EFCC counsel, Dr Ben Ubi, told the court that Olalere, a ‘‘witch doctor’’ led Adigun and Kolawole to defraud a businessman, Daniel Attiogbe, of the amount.

Ubi further said that the offences contravened Sections 1(A)and 15(2)(D) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, 2016. The three men, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences. (NAN)

– Feb. 3, 2020 @ 18:35 GMT |

