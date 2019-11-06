THE Nasarawa State House of Assembly has urged the Executive to constitute the remaining three judges of the Customary Court of Appeal, Lafia.

This is to enable the court to form quorum to handle litigations on issues regarding the traditions and customs of the people of the state.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, made the call on Wednesday after Mohammed Alkali (APC- Lafia North) raised the issue under matters of public interest on the floor of the House in Lafia.

Abdullahi said that the constitution of the court judges would go a long way in promoting peace as well as creating employment opportunities for the people of the state.

He commended Alkali and other members of the House for contributing positively to the matter while urging members to continue to maintain the spirit of togetherness.

“I want to commend Hon Mohammed Alkali who brought the matter and other members who have contributed positively to the issue.

” We should not allow the court to suffer so that all categories of our people will have access to justice on issues regarding to their traditions and customs.

“The constitution of the court judges will also generate employment opportunities thereby improving on the standard of living of our people.

” The position of the House is that the State Government should as a matter of necessity, ensure that the remaining three judges of the Customary Court of Appeal, Lafia are constituted to attend to all litigations within their jurisdictions, ” he said.

Alkali, while raising the matter on the floor of the House, urged his colleagues to support him to enable the state government do the needful regarding the constitution of the remaining three judges of the Customary Court of Appeal, Lafia.

“The Court of Appeal was established by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to handle issues regarding traditions and customs of the people.

” As I am speaking, the court has only one judge as the court needs four judges to sit and dispense justice in the interest of peace and development.

“I want to appeal to the state government to put machinery in place by constituting or appointing the three judges in addition to the only one remain in the court.

” Without the constitution of the three judges, the only one judge remain in the court cannot sit based on the constitution,” he said.

The House unanimously agreed on the need to constitute the remaining judges of the customary Court of Appeal, Lafia.

NAN

