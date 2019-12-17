Nasarawa CJ discharges 18 inmates in Lafia custodial centre

JUSTICE Suleiman Dikko, Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, has discharged 18 inmates awaiting trial in Lafia Medium Security Custodial Centre.

The CJ, who discharged the inmates in Lafia on Tuesday, said the exercise was in line with the powers conferred on him by law.

The discharged inmates are, Danladi Africa, Musa Adamu, Abubakar Usman, Abel Jinah, Idris Abdullahi, Adamu Abdul, Abubakar Mohammed, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Nasiru Adamu, Innocent Peter.

Others include, Nathan Ibrahim, Felecia Aka’a, Thankgod Ponzhi, Clement Godo, Ima Gbagyo, Isende Ondona, Peter Ishaya and Maimuna Ibrahim.

Dikko explained that the routine visit was part of his duties aimed at decongesting the centre and ensuring justice to wrongly detained inmates.

He pointed out that the police, correctional service authorities, and other stakeholders must rise to their responsibilities of ensuring speedy administration of justice in the state.

He, however, advised the discharged inmates to exhibit good character as they go out and avoid committing any crime that could bring them back to the facility.

Earlier, Emmanuel Okoro, Nasarawa State Comptroller of the Nigerian Correctional Service, said the facility had 582 inmates, made up of 106 convicts and 476 inmates awaiting trial.

While appealing for assistance, he identified lack of sufficient vehicles to take inmates awaiting trial to courts as the main challenge facing the centre.

NAN

Dec. 17, 2019 @ 17:15 GMT

