PRESIDENT of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NIC), Justice Benedict Kanyip, has directed all divisional registrars and members of staff on Grade Level 14 and above to resume work immediately.

This was contained in a memo signed by the Chief Registrar of the NIC, Mr Olurotimi Williams Daudu in Lagos on Wednesday.

Kanyip also directed that all Divisional Registrars and unit heads below Grade Level 14 must be within their respective judicial division for ease of contact where the need arise.

He said that the directive was necessitated by the prevailing circumstances occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic and the order of the Federal Government, on the gradual reopening of offices.

He said that the court was only to provide minimal services and close by 2.00 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

He enjoined all Divisional Registrars to ensure compliance. (NAN)

– May 6, 2020 @ 12:19 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)