THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday preferred a drug-trafficking charge against a 42-year-old man, Aliyu Amao, at a Federal High Court Lagos.

The defendant, also an apprentice, is facing a charge of trafficking 1.1kg of Cannabis Sativa, popularly known as Hemp.

The charged is labelled FHC/L/15C/2020

The prosecution said that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 9, 2019 and was arrested on a tip-off at a place called `Igi-Aje’ Joint in the Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos State.

He said that the defendant was caught while trading in narcotics, a restricted drug similar to Cocaine and Heroine LSD.

The narcotics are said to be listed in the NDLEA schedule as a banned substance. The offence contravenes Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The charge, however, is yet to be assigned to any judge. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence of drug trafficking attracts a term of life imprisonment if found guilty. (NAN)

– Jan. 20, 2020 @ 13:15 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)