Oluloye, Female Hacker steals N16.2m from Customer’s First Bank Account

WURUOLA Folashade Oluloye, a businesswoman, has been arrested for allegedly hacking a First Bank Plc account and stealing a customer’s N16.2million.

Oluloye, 67, was Tuesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, by the Lion Building Police Division, Lagos on five counts of fraud and fraudulent diversion, according to a charge marked B/33/2019.

George Nwosu, prosecution counsel, told the court that the defendant was arrested following a complaint by First Bank through Solomon Akhanolu, head of the Department of Forensic Auditors.

Nwosu told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences between last October 16 and December 31, at First Bank’s Agidingbi Branch, Lagos.

The court heard that Oluloye allegedly hacked the account of Emefiele Ogbor, a First Bank customer with account No 3014419974.

She withdrew N16,200,000 and transferred same to her accounts in Stanbic IBTC, Union, Sterling and First banks.

The defendant subsequently withdrew the money from the four accounts and converted it to her use.

First Bank discovered the fraud during an audit and blocked the defendant’s bank account.

But when Oluloye showed up at the bank to make withdrawals, the police were waiting and she was arrested.

Folashade Olukoya granted Oluloye, chief magistrate, who pleaded not guilty, N500,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum, among other conditions.

She remanded the defendant in Kirikiri Prison, Apapa, Lagos, and adjourned till June 24. – CommunicationsWeek

– June 20, 2019 @ 4: 21 GMT |

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)