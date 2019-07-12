Witnesses that were supposed to testify at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were today attacked by unknown gunmen

LIVY Uzoukwu, lead counsel for the PDP and Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, presidential and vice presidential candidate of the PDP, at the Tribunal informed the court that the witnesses were attacked on their way from their various destinations as they were coming to the court to testify against the fraud in the last February 23, elections

In view of the above information, Justice Mohammed Garba, the trial judge, adjourned hearing on the case to Monday, July 15.

– July 12, 2019 @ 17:35 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)