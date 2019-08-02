THE police on Tuesday arraigned two men in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing a 17 prepaid metres, worth N850,000.

The police charged Ogunsola Caleb, 51; and Ovie Clifford, 40; whose addresses were not provided, with two counts of conspiracy and theft. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Gbemileke Agoi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 20, about 9 a.m. at Odogunyan area of Ikorodu.

Agoi alleged that the two men stole 17 prepaid meters, property of Hellbon Limited, a contractor with the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A.R. Onilogbo admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 29 for mention. (NAN)

– Aug. 2, 2019 @ 11:55 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)