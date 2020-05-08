TWO men, Idowu Bolaji, 45, Adefolu Abiodun, 25, on Friday, were arraigned in an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing property valued at N555,000 from Foursquare Gospel Church.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, burglary, and stealing, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Olu-Balogun Lawrence told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 3 at about 9:30 p.m at Four Square Church in Ibara Housing Estate, Abeokuta.

Lawrence said that the defendants with others now at large, broke into the church and stole one Yamaha keyboard valued at N200,000, one Amplifier San Sai valued N120,000.

Other items allegedly stolen are one Amplifier Yamaha N115,000 and one Amplifier Pro Macle valued N120,000 all totaling N555,000

He explained that the two defendants were security men from other areas, but were caught by the security men attached to the Church when they came to perpetuate the evil act.

The Prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 415, 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Vol 1, Laws of Ogun 2006.

The Magistrate, Mr Olakulehin Oke, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Oke said the sureties must be gainfully employed and reside within the court’s jurisdiction. He thereafter adjourned the case until May 11. (NAN)

– May 8, 2020 @ 16:45 GMT |

