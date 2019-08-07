The police on Wednesday arraigned two women, Blessing Asugwa and Joy Ogbu, who allegedly cheated a housewife of N21 million, in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Asugwa, 23 and Ogbu, 24, with three counts of obtaining under false pretence, fraud and theft.

They pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence between 2015 and 2017 at the Computer Village, Ikeja.

She alleged that the defendants collected N21 million from the complainant, Amaka Joel, with a promise to help her invest in a business but failed to do so.

The prosecution alleged that all efforts to recover the money failed.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate O.O. Olatunji admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N5 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

Olatunji ordered that one of the surety must be a relation.

He adjourned until Sept. 3 for mention. (NAN)

_AUG 07, 2019 @13:54 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)