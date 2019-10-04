Police arraign man, 25, for alleged theft

THE police, on Friday, arraigned a 25-year-old man, Temitope Ogunjobi, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft.

The defendant, who is of no fixed address, is standing trial on a count charge of theft.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 14, in Ilawe-Ekiti.

He alleged that Ogunjobi stole and fraudulently converted one Red Boxer Bajaj motorcycle, valued at N225,000 entrusted to him by one Mr Olayemi Oluwaseun.

He said that the offence contravened Section 390(8)(b) of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His counsel, Mr Emmanuel Adedeji, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Oct. 28 for hearing. (NAN)

