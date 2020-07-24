THE police, on Friday, arraigned a 38-year-old man, Eneje Chibuzor, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over the alleged public assault.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of assault, to which he, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 22, at about 10:00 a.m at Ereguru area of Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendant publicly assaulted one Oluseyi Luwaji by beating him, with blow all over his body, which caused him body weakness.

Apata further told the court that the complainant saw the defendant beating his wife in their shop and intervened, adding that Chibuzor suddenly turned to the complainant and started beating him.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 351 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor, however, asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Femi Ariyo, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N10,000, with one surety in like sum.

Anoma, thereafter, adjourned the case till Aug.11, for hearing. (NAN)

– Jul. 24, 2020 @ 16:15 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)