THE police in Osun on Monday arraigned one Abiodun Oluwaseun, 38, at an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of electric wire.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 26, 2020, at about 3.30 p.m. at Ajebamidele Area of Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant was found with electric wire, suspected to have been stolen from an uncompleted building.

He added that the offence contravened Section 430 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, who was not legally represented, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of theft, and the Magistrate, Mr. A. I. Oyebadejo, granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Oyebadejo said that the surety should swear to an affidavit of means and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, and adjourned the case until July 22 for hearing. (NAN)

