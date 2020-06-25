THE police on Thursday arraigned a 48-year-old man, Kuti Olarewaju, at an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged assault and theft.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on a two-count charge of assault and theft.

The prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 8, at about 8:02 a.m in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant assaulted one Olanipekun Kolawole and did him harm.

Leramo also alleged that the defendant stole two bundles of roofing sheet valued at N40,000 belonging to the complainant.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 355 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges. His counsel, Mr Busuyi Ayorinde, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum. He adjourned the case until July 14, for hearing. (NAN)

– Jun. 25, 2020 @ 17:19 GMT |

