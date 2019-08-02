THE police on Friday arraigned a 42-year-old man, Mr Olaleye Sunday, who allegedly stole 50 litres of diesel from the campus of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, in an Ado Ekiti Magistrates’ Court.

Sunday is charged with theft. The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 18.

The offence, he said, is punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap C77, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Mr C.M. Egbo, Counsel to the defendant, pleaded with the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Adefunke Onoma, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

Onoma who ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, adjourned the case until Aug. 19. (NAN)

– Aug. 2, 2019 @ 12:25 GMT |

