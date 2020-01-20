THE police on Monday arraigned an 18-year-old sales representative, Faith Odey, in a Lugbe Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for alleged negligent conduct.

The police charged Odey with negligent conduct. The Prosecution Counsel, Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that on Jan. 10, the complainant, Mary Obanibi, who resides in Lugbe Abuja reported the matter at Lugbe Police Station.

Ukagha alleged that the defendant was employed to work as a sales representative in the complainant boutique shop at FAH lugbe.

She said that on Dec. 25, 2019, the complainant kept her Hp14 inter-processor Laptop valued at N113, 000 in her shop under the defendant’s care and traveled to Lagos State.

She said the complainant came back on Jan 10 and discovered that the laptop was missing from her shop.

Ukagha said the defendant abandoned the shop which paved way for thieves to gain access and stole the laptop.

The prosecutor said during police investigations, all efforts to recover the stolen Laptop failed and the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of herself.

Ukagha said the offense contravened the provisions of Section 196 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Mr. Abubakar Sadiq, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N60, 000 bails or one surety in like sum.

Sadiq adjourned the case until Feb. 6 for hearing. (NAN)

