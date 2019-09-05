The police in Lagos on Thursday arraigned a suspected fake dentist, Tosin Chukwurah, who allegedly fraudulently obtained N250, 000 from a man who needed an artificial tooth.

Chukwurah, who allegedly posed as a dentist in a private hospital, resides at No. 13a Ajayi St., Ogba in Lagos.

The defendant, said to be an administrative staff of the hospital, is facing a three-count charge before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chukwurah, however, pleaded not guilty to the counts of breach of the peace, stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

The Prosecuting, Insp. Patrick Ebri, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug.12 at 10.a.m. at her residence.

Ebri alleged that the defendant fraudulently obtained the N250, 000 from one Mr Peter Odion on the pretext of fixing an artificial tooth for him, but failed.

He submitted that the defendant stole the N250, 000 and gave Odion a fake product.

“The fake artificial tooth which the defendant fixed for the complainant started removing barely two weeks after the complainant began to use it.

“The artificial teeth also affected the gum of the complainant to the extent that he had to go for another treatment in another hospital,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 168, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fajanan, admitted to the defendant to N300, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Fajanan adjourned the case until Sept.9 for mention.(NAN)

-Sep 05, 2019 @16:10 GMT |

