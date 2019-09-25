THE police on Wednesday arraigned a 25-year-old tenant, Mirabelle Nwagu, in a Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja for allegedly biting her landlady on her arm.

Nwagu who resides at 51 crescent, 5th Avenue Gwarinpa Abuja, is charged with two counts of causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the matter was lodged at the Gwarnipa Police Station, Abuja, by the complainant, Ms Lovely Ukachi, on Sept. 22.

Ogada alleged that at 8. 15 p.m., Nwagu brought a dog into the complainant’s house without her consent.

The prosecutor said that the defendant attacked and bite the complainant during an argument over the dog.

The prosecution said that ofence contravened the provisions of sections 240 and 396 of the Penal Code.

Nwagu however, pleaded not guilty.

The Senior judge, Alhaji Gambo Garba, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Garba ordered that the surety must have a reasonable means of livelihood and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court

He adjourned the case until Sept. 27 for further hearing (NAN)

– Sept. 25, 2019 @ 14:55 GMT |

