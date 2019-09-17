The police on Tuesday arraigned a trader, Oviasogie Timothy, in an Upper Area Court, Mpape, Abuja, for allegedly assaulting an Abuja Electricity Distribution Company(AEDC) official.

The defendant, who lives at Jahi 1, FCT, Abuja, is charged with criminal force, assault and obstructing a public servant from discharging his lawful duty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Dominic Abba, told the court that the complainant, Mr Samuel Yakubu, of the AEDC, reported the case at the Mabushi Division Police Headquarters on Aug. 29.

Abba alleged that the defendant slapped the complainant while on lawful duty.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 148 and 265 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Presiding Judge, Hassan Muhammad, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Muhammad adjourned the case until Sept. 2 for hearing. (NAN)

