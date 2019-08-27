THE police on Tuesday arraigned a 29-year-old woman, Patience Chukwuka, who allegedly swindled her fiance’ of N3 million in a Surulere Chief Magistrate Court in Lagos.

Chukwuka, whose address was not provided, is charged with three counts of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Anthonia Osayande told the court that the defendant committed the offence between February and July, at No 48 Asosuna St., Ilogbo Road, Ajangbadi, Lagos.

Osayande alleged that Chukwuka and others at large, conspired to fraudulently obtain N3 million over the period from her fiancé, Mr Kingsley Ozonna, to ”double” the amount.

The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7), 316 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government.

Adelaja adjourned the case until Sept.16 for substantive trial. (NAN)

