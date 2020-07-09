The Police, on Thursday, arraigned three men at a Life Camp Magistrate Court, Abuja for alleged criminal trespass and stealing involving the sum of N370,000.

Umar Suleiman, 18, Lawal Garba, 31, and Sanusi Aliyu, 21, all of no fixed address, are standing trial on a three-count charge of joint act, criminal trespass and theft.

The prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that the matter was reported to the police on July 5 by Mr Suleiman Ibrahim, who resides at Gwarinpa, Abuja.

He said the accused persons in alliance with two others identified as Dankaduna and Abdullahi, who are now at large, committed the crime after breaking into the complainant’s residence.

He said that while the crime was ongoing, Ibrahim saw Suleiman, Garba, and Aliyu, adding that “he quickly raised an alarm, making them to run away”.

“While running away, they abandoned other items stolen from Ibrahim’s house at a nearby farm but took away the sum of N370,000.

“During police investigation on the matter, the accused persons pleaded guilty of committing the crime,” he said.

Ejike said the offence contravened Sections 79, 349 and 287 of the Penal Code Law.

Meanwhile, the accused persons havpleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Celestine Odo, admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of N250, 000, and one surety each in like sum.

Odo ordered that the sureties must live within the jurisdiction of the court, possess a fixed address and a means of livelihood.

He also ordered that the sureties should submit a copy of their recent passport photographs and means of identification. Odo adjourned the matter to August 24 for hearing. (NAN)

– Jul. 9, 2020 @ 14:29 GMT |

