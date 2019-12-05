A Shari’a Court ll sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna on Thursday ordered one Khadija Ishaq to return N22,000 dowry to her husband, Adam Hashim in order to be redeemed from their union.

The Judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, gave the order after the complainant failed to prove that her husband had not return her to their matrimonial home after their divorce two years ago.

The complainant had alleged that the defendant had assaulted her and did not provide for her.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ishaq had on Dec. 3 prayed the court to confirm two pronouncements of divorce made by her husband, Hashim.

The complainant, a resident of Hayin Dan Mani area of Kaduna had also prayed the court to grant her custody of their two children, aged four and two.

“He divorced me two years ago and refused to issue me with a divorce letter. His mother pleaded with him to convey me to our matrimonial home but to no avail,” she said.

The defendant said that he returned his wife the day he made the divorce pronouncements after his mother pleaded with him.

The judge ordered the defendant to present his mother in court on the adjourned date.

Meanwhile, Amina Hashim, mother to the defendant confirmed that her son made two pronouncements of divorce to his wife and returned her the same day.

“I was outside when I heard him making the divorce pronouncements. I came into their room and intervened. I begged him to return her back and he said he had returned her,” she said.

While responding on the children custody, the defendant said he wanted his children to stay with him as they had been with him since their mother left the house.

The judge adjourned the case till Dec. 19 for the complainant to bring the dowry and for the court to rule on the children custody.

NAN

– Dec. 05, 2019 @ 15:10 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)