THE police arraigned a 24-year-old sales representative, Helen Onyeabor, in a Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly misappropriating N184,363./

Onyeabor of Mpape village, Abuja, is charged with criminal misappropriation.

The prosecution counsel, Ijeome Ukagha, told the court that the matter was reported at the Utako Police Station, Abuja, on Sept. 13, by Patrick Anakweokias, who resides in Wuse II, Abuja.

Ukagha alleged that on Sept. 12, the director of the company discovered that recharge cards worth N184,383 was missing.

The prosecutor said during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of the missing recharge cards and all effort to recover the money proved abortive.

Ukagha said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 309 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000, with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Sept. 4 for hearing.

NAN

Sep 30, 2019

