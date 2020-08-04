A 25-year-old sales representative, Queen Ngele, who allegedly impersonated one Vicky Omeh, a customer of Home Affairs Supermarket with the intention to steal, was docked on Tuesday before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Ngele whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of impersonation, conspiracy and attempt to steal.

The Prosecutor, ASP Rita Momoh, told the court that the accused committed the offences between June and July at Home Affairs Supermarket in Ogudu.

Momoh said that the defendant, an employee of the supermarket on July 14, impersonated a customer-Vicky Omeh- by diverting the customer’s purchases as a bonus to herself.

She also said that the defendant and one other conspired to perpetrate the said act but were later caught.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 380(2), 411 and 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 380 prescribes seven years’ jail term for impersonation.

Ngele entered a plea of `not guilty’ to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.M. Ajayi, in her ruling granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Aug. 19 for mention. (NAN)

– Aug. 04, 2020 @ 16:15 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)