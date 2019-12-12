A Grade I Area Court, Mpape, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a scavenger, Muhammad Hashim, to three months in prison for stealing N2,000.

The Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, sentenced Hashim, 20, after he pleaded guilty to forcefully collecting and stealing N2,000 from Ms Linda Matthew. Ibrahim, however, gave the convict an option of N4,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Edwin Ochayi, had told the court that the case was reported at Mpape Police Station by Mathew, who lives in Crushed Rock Area of Mpape, on Nov. 26.

Ochayi said that the convict and two others, now at large, conspired and accosted the complainant on a lonely path, forcefully collected her purse containing the sum of N 2,000, and made away with it.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

