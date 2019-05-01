The Akinole Oshiun family on Wednesday said it had issued a seven-day notice to owners of some property in Ikeja, Alausa, Magodo and others, to regularise their titles on its land or risk demolition.

Solicitors to the family, Ayo Opadokun & Co, at a media briefing in Lagos on Wednesday, said the notice was issued on April 29.

Mr Kayode Akano, who spoke on behalf of the firm, said the Supreme Court had granted ownership of 398 acres of the hitherto disputed land, covering areas in Agindingbi, Alausa, Magodo, Ikeja and others, to the family.

Akano listed the areas on which properties had been built to include: Alhaja Ashabi Cole, Hakeem Balogun and LTV Way, MKO Abiola Way, Sections of IPM Road, Otunba Jobifele Way and Adeleye Street.

He gave the other areas as Assibifi Road,Elephant Crescent, LJ Dosunmu Street, Impressive Close, Bayo Ajayi Street, Kareem Ogungbeye Street, Amara Street, a section of Celestial Church Street, Yusuf Street, Yusuf Close, and Abiodun Shobanjo Street.

The solicitor added that Adedeji Street, Ade Street, Ajobiewe Street, Awayemasere Street, Fagba Crescent, Ajumobi Olorunoje Street, ACME Crescent, a section of Lateef Jakande Road inside the 398 acres,and a section of ACME road, were also covered in the judgment.

He gave the others as Nurudeen Olowopopo Drive, a section of Sen. Ahmed Tinubu Road, a section of CMD Jubilee Way, Magodo Brooke’s both North and South and sections of Raji Oladimeji Crescent and Akin Tijani Street.

“The Akinole Oshiun family had secured favourable judicial pronouncements /judgments from the Lagos High Court to the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court finally on the 398 acres in May 2010.

The development was the outcome of a 42-year old legal tussle between the family and the Lagos State Government over the ownership of the land.

“In consequence of the family legal possession of its land and the receipt of the Certified True Copy of the Form 0 confirming that the vast land in Agidingbi area of Ikeja, Lagos State, covered by Survey Plan.No:CK /LS/272 dated 22/12/1977 had been peaceably delivered to the Akinole Oshiun family .

“The family wishes to emphasise that for the avoidance of doubt, all property within the Akinole Oshiun family, as contained in the survey plan, shall be dealt with in accordance with the judgment granting an order for possession and demolishing any illegal structure standing therein by Order of the High Court of Lagos State in the suit mentioned therein.

“The family statement, as contained in the Public Notice pasted on all affected property on their land, has directed all those affected by the Order of Execution on 26th April 2019 and another Public Notice in the Nation Newspaper of 29th April, 2019 to comply with the expectations that all property owners so affected must contact their solicitors, Ayo Opadokun and Co.

“They should contact the solicitors with any document in their possession to rectify their titles within seven days of the action and publication.

“Failure to do so, such properties shall be demolished in accordance with the judgment and order of the High Court of Lagos State,’’ he said.

Akano said the exercise was not to scare anyone but rather to enforce an order of the court.

He added that the family’s solicitors had put all machinery in place to execute the order to the letter, not minding whose property was involved .

“The only occupant whose property is not involved at this time of execution is Alhaja Muinat Ashorobi and also whosoever deals with anyone other than the law firm of Ayo Opadokun and co, does so at his or her peril,’’ he said. (NAN)

– May. 1, 2019 @ 03:00 GMT |

