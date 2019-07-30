The police on Tuesday arraigned two security guards in a Kabusa Grade 1 Area Court,for allegedly stealing an HP laptop valued at N200,000 from a hotel guest.

The police charged Philip Oche,23, and Harisu Aliyu,26, with joint act, mischief and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, told the court that Mr Ejikeme Omeji , reported the case at the Asokoro Police station , FCT, Abuja on April 26.

Lawal alleged the that the complainant’s Toyota land cruiser, was broken into in front of Jeniferia Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja.

He said that an HP laptop valued at N200,000 and a laptop bag valued at N90,000 were stolen.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79, 327 and 288 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Ibrahim Kagarko, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety each in like sum.

Kagarko adjourned the case until Aug. 20, for continuation of hearing. (NAN)

_ JULY 30, 2019 @12:37 GMT |

