A 65-year-old businessman, Adamu Nahum, was on Wednesday in Lagos brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of two children aged four and seven years.

Nahum, however, pleaded innocent to the three-count charge of conspiracy, child trafficking and stealing.

According to the Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, the defendant and others still at large, committed the offences in October at Ojo, Lagos.

He said that the defendant trafficked and enslaved the two minors.

Ayorinde said that the arrest of the defendant followed information received by the police that he was in possession of two children suspected to have been stolen.

“The defendant stole the children but luck ran out of him as he was intercepted when he wanted to board a vehicle to transport the children to an unknown destination.

“When he was interrogated, he could not give a satisfactory account of the children in his possession, and was taken to the station

“The alleged offences contravene Sections 276, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 276 prescribes 14 years’ imprisonment for human trafficking while Section 287 attracts two years jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, granted the defendant N500, 000 bail with two sureties.

Osunsanmi said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant.

He directed that all the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case continues on Feb. 26, 2020.

NAN

– Dec. 11, 2019 @ 19:15 GMT |

